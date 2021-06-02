Aggressive Mass Testing After Two Black Fungus Cases Reported In Manipur

On Tuesday, Manipur detected two cases of black fungus in COVID-19 patients. The patients with the black fungus detection are from West District of Imphal. These two cases are the first black fungus cases detected in the state so far.

One patient who is a 49-year-old man is currently undergoing treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). While the other patient, a 45-year-old man, is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Imphal.

Spokesperson of the state health department, Dr K Sasheekumar said in a statement, “All hospitals, health care centres or clinics are reminded to report such cases, failing of which may attract actions under the current pandemic act”.

“Aggressive Mass Covid-19 Testing drive” in Imphal West district has launched after the two reported case. The mass testing was announced by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The Chief Minister of the state said that the aim of initiating the mass testing drive was of early detection and early medication to mitigate the Covid-19 curve.

“The mass testing and mass vaccination drive was taken up to prevent the state from moving towards any uncontrollable situation,” the CM said.

Appealing to the public to cooperate in the mass testing drive to be successful, Biren Singh said positive cases would rise for some days with the beginning of mass testing, but would come down gradually. So there is nothing to panic about it.

Moreover the Manipur government has advised sitting MLAs of all 60 seats to set up community isolation centres in their respective constituencies for Covid-19 patients to accommodate as number is likely to go up with the mass testing drive, added CM Singh.

Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, Th. Kirankumar, said that the district authority is aiming to conduct around 3,500 to 5000 tests per day for the coming 15 days.

