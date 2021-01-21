AGM Adopts 8 Proposals During State Convention

Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) on Tuesday adopted 8 proposals on the party’s political convention to defeat the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly election.

Chief Convener of the regional party Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has read and discussed all the 8 proposals during a press conference that took place after the convention.

Key Highlights

The party has called for all democratic, regionalist, leftist parties call to unite.

Any act destroying Assam and the Assamese community will not be tolerated. He urged that “Article 6 of the Assam Accord must come into force.”

The party will focus on Assam’s geopolitical reform, nationalisation of six communities, and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi to be released.

The BJP government has transferred all the natural resources and wealth to industrialists.

BJP is afraid of the grand alliance of the five parties, so they have been making fake allegations about them. It may be mentioned that the opposition party Congress on Tuesday formally declared a “Grand Alliance” with five parties All India United Democratic Front, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) respectively to contest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state in the Assembly elections.

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, the party asked him about the Assam Accord.