AGP Candidates List To Be Declared On Sunday: Atul Bora

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and cabinet minister Atul Bora on Saturday said an important meeting will be held between the party members and the final list of candidates who would contest the upcoming Assembly election will be declared on Sunday.

Bora informed the media right after his arrival in Guwahati from New Delhi. On Friday, Bora announced the constituencies AGP candidates would be contesting the election from. He was present during the core committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday evening.

The minister refrained from commenting on former chief minister and AGP veteran Prafulla Kumar Mahanta not being given a ticket to contest from Barhampur constituency

AGP will be contesting from 26 constituencies and in addition, there will be five more friendly contest along side their alliance BJP and UPPL from constituencies of Lakhimpur, Naharkatia, Patharkandi, Palashbari, and Kamalpur.