AGP Candidates List To Be Declared On Sunday: Atul Bora

RegionalElection 2021Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
55

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and cabinet minister Atul Bora on Saturday said an important meeting will be held between the party members and the final list of candidates who would contest the upcoming Assembly election will be declared on Sunday.

Bora informed the media right after his arrival in Guwahati from New Delhi. On Friday, Bora announced the constituencies AGP candidates would be contesting the election from. He was present during the core committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday evening.

The minister refrained from commenting on former chief minister and AGP veteran Prafulla Kumar Mahanta not being given a ticket to contest from Barhampur constituency

Related News

Mahajut’s Candidates List Likely To Be Out Tomorrow:…

Quippo Workers To Be Released Soon, Journalist Forgiven:…

Scattered Showers Across Assam Till Sunday: IMD

NIA Chargesheets 3 NDFB Cadres For Killing Assam Cop

AGP will be contesting from 26 constituencies and in addition, there will be five more friendly contest along side their alliance BJP and UPPL from constituencies of Lakhimpur, Naharkatia, Patharkandi, Palashbari, and Kamalpur.

You might also like
Regional

Herd Of Wild Elephants Rampage Lanka Village

Regional

Guwahati Couple Donates Rs. 25L to BBCI for Cancer Research

Top Stories

Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 6-Year-Old

Pratidin Exclusive

BJP is fooling Hindu Bengalis: Sushmita Deb

Entertainment

Shooting for KBC 10 starts

Top Stories

Ahead of Tokyo 2020, Hima moves to 200m from 400m

Comments
Loading...