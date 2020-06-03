AGP Challenges Tarun Gogoi Over Anti-CAA Protests

Asom Gana Parishad President Atul Bora challenged former chief minister Tarun Gogoi on anti-CAA protests. Gogoi on Tuesday asked AGP to take a strong stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Replying to Gogoi’s statement, the AGP President said that Gogoi made a vague statement. Bora referred to Gogoi’s statement as indistinct because of his old age.

In a meeting held today at AGP headquarter, the party President said that they will take forward the party by focusing on social media. The party is looking forward to increase the number of followers and that they will focus on the 85 constituencies through social media.