AGP, Guwahati Committee Dissolved

In a meeting of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) under the leadership of Atul Bora, the Guwahati committee of the party has been dissolved.

The President of the meeting Atul Bora decided to scrap the committee as it has become active against the leaders of the party who stands in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The meeting was also attended by Keshab Mahanta, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Satyabrata Kalita.

It has also been decided that a new committee will be formed today itself.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta also organized a meeting where he asked the party workers to oppose CAA and those who support it may join BJP.

Meanwhile, reacting to the rift in the party, Minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury said that the party’s stand is still the same. AGP has filed a petition against CAA in the Supreme Court and we are waiting for January 22 when the top court will give its verdict.

Reacting to Mahanta’s meeting on Tuesday, Choudhury said that it is unfortunate that he doesn’t know the stand of the party. Choudhury also alleged that the former CM is also involved in the works which are against the party and therefore the Guwahati committee has been dissolved.