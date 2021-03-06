AGP Leader Satyabrat Kalita Quits Party

In a latest development, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Satyabrat Kalita resigned from the party on Saturday evening.

As per sources, the senior AGP leader is most likely to join Congress and contest from Kamalpur constituency.

The decision was taken after Cabinet Minister Atul Bora returned from New Delhi this evening. Kalita met Bora at his residence and thereafter an announcement was made.

In connection to seat-sharing and Kalita leaving AGP, Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there will be resentments over not getting tickets. If politicians leave their parties and join other parties, a fair competition will still exist. He refrained from commenting on internal issues of ally AGP.