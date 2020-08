Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Pabindra Deka has once again nominated as the executive of the party’s central committee. This has been decided after a meeting with Satyabrata Kalita at Deka’s residence on Saturday.

Satyabrata Kalita visited Deka’s house to control the later’s anger against the party and discussed the party’s agenda for the upcoming Assembly election.

After the meeting, Deka also promised to raise slogan of ‘Joi Aai Asom’.