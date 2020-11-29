Top StoriesRegional

AGP Organizes Bike Rally In Dhemaji

By Pratidin Bureau
86

Assam’s oldest regional political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday organized ‘Jatiyo Oikya Sanmilan’ rally in Dhemaji, in a bid to further strengthen their organizational setup ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. The first rally was held at Naoboicha Assembly constituency in Lakhimpur district on Saturday.

Party president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta, and other top leaders attended the bike rally along with hundreds of party workers.

More rallies have been planned at Biswanath Chariali, Patacharkuchi, and Lakhimpur on December 1, 6, and 10 respectively.

The AGP also recently organized similar rallies at Chabua and Nahorkotia in Dibrugarh district.

