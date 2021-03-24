AGP Releases Election Manifesto, Clause 6 Implementation On Record

Two days ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Wednesday released its election manifesto which includes implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which its ally BJP had skipped in its manifesto.

Earlier yesterday, the BJP released its manifesto where there was no mention of CAA nor Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. While AGP’s manifesto included latter, it did not speak of CAA.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda, during an election meeting in Assam, assured that CAA will be implemented as it has been passed in the Parliament. Reiterating the same, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said since CAA is a central law it will be implemented across the country including Assam.

AGP in its manifesto said that implementation of the sixth schedule of the historical Assam Accord in order to solve the foreigner’s issue, economic development, farmers’ development, unemployment, flood control, development of language and culture, education, health, special schemes for elderly people and specially-abled individuals shall remain the prime commitments.

It also said it would pressure the government to complete the updation of NRC in the state.

Further, the manifesto said that the party would look into issues of the various tribes of Assam. It also said it would give special emphasis to tea tribes of the state and other backward classes including women and child protection through various government schemes.

The Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.