AGP Senior Members Demand Resignation of 3 Ministers

The clash in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) widened further as some of the senior party members have demanded immediate resignation of the party ministers from the Sarbananda Sonowal government with immediate effect registering their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Coming down heavily on the present leadership of the party, some of the senior members have demanded the party president Atul Bora, who is holding agriculture portfolio in state Cabinet, to tender their resignation as ministers from the state government.

Apart from Bora, the agitated party members have also demanded two other Assam ministers- Keshab Mahanta and Phani Bhusan Choudhury for their alleged support to the Contentious citizenship law.

It may be mentioned here that when a large section of the AGP leaders and party supporters are advocating against the Centre’s move on the CAA, the party has supported the CAB bill in Rajya Sabha during the debate in the last Parliament session.

However, the party, which is an ally of the BJP, filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the amended citizenship act.

The members of the party gathered in front of the party head office at Ambari and they were denied entry into the main building of the office as the party office was allegedly locked.

Following this, the agitated members sat down in front of the party office and shouted slogans against the party leadership.

Later while talking to media, President of Guwahati unit Jiten Deka said, “We want Atul Bora along with other two ministers to resign as the party’s condition is not favourable among masses at the present juncture.”

We are also not happy with the decisions made by the central committee of the party. The party leadership has ignored the district-level committees. It’s really unfortunate, said Deka.