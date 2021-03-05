Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

AGP To Contest 26 Seats In Assam Polls | Complete List Of Constituencies

By Pratidin Bureau
262

BJP-led ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest 26 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

During the announcement of the candidates list for the first two phases in New Delhi, NEDA Convener and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said AGP who contested for 27 seats in the previous assembly elections will be contesting 26 seats this elections.

“As a symbol of courtesy”, AGP decided not to contest from the Patcharkuchi seat as State President Ranjit Dass will be contesting from the constituency. Dass previously contested from Sarbhog constituency.

Moreover, AGP this year would not be contesting from the winning Lakhimpur constituency.

Assam cabinet minister from AGP Atul Bora announced the list of the constituencies the party’s candidates would be contesting from.

COMPLETE LIST:

  • Chabua:
  • Amguri
  • Teok
  • Dergaon
  • Bokakhat
  • Guwahati West
  • Raha
  • Chaygaon
  • Kaliabor
  • Boko
  • Goalpara East
  • Goalpara West
  • Mankachar
  • Abhayapuri North
  • Abhayapuri South
  • Bongaigaon
  • Barpeta
  • Senga
  • Bhabanipur
  • Sarukhetri
  • Tezpur
  • Algapur
  • Karimganj South
  • Dolgaon
  • Naobaicha
  • Jamunamukh
