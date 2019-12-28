AGP Working On Implementation Of Clause VI: Atul Bora

By Pratidin Bureau
“Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is always there to listen to the people of Assam. So if anyone has any confusion or question regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), they can ask it in the general meeting of the Parishad instead of chanting slogans in roads”, said AGP President Atul Bora while addressing a press conference at the head office in Ambari on Saturday.
He added, “AGP will never do compromise with the locals of the state. AGP has been working for the implementation of Clause VI of the historic Assam Accord.”
Moreover, the AGP leader said that they have been working constantly to bring the youths to the party in 2020. Responding to a question regarding substitute political parties, Bora said: “if someone wants to form any political party, they can go for it as democracy has freedom for it.”

