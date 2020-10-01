Agro Reforms To Benefit NE Farmers: Rijiju

“Farmers of North East will be the biggest beneficiaries of this new agricultural reforms by the Union Government”, Union Minister of State(I/C) for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said.

Addressing a conference on“Agricultural Reforms Acts-Historic steps taken by Government of India” in Guwahati today, the minister said, “The three Agriculture bills that have recently been passed in the parliament have been the biggest ever agricultural reforms for the welfare of the farmers of the country since independence”.

These bills brought by the government will give freedom to the farmer sand give them the choice to sell their crop anywhere in the country. Complete freedom has been given to the farmers as there are no restrictions in selling their produce, Rijiju claimed.

The farmers will get mandatory support from the state to strengthen the farm sector and to get more production. This amendment will create a positive environment not only for farmers but also for consumers and investors and will help the country to become self-reliant, the union minister added.

Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal, Union Minister of State for Food Processing RameswarTeli and Agriculture Minister of Assam Atul Bora were present in the conference.