Agro Sector Crucial For NE: Jitendra Singh

Interacting with North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC), Union Minister of DoNER Jitendra Singh on Wednesday has said that Agro Sector in North Eastern Region is crucial for the post Covid economy of the country.

Many business houses are looking at the NE region to exploit its vast agro-farming resources and this opportunity should not be missed, he said, adding that lucrative offers for setting up industries were received and it can be executed at the earliest.

Singh has asked NERAMAC to come out with a roadmap in order to become a profitable enterprise in the post Covid era by identifying unique products and through their branding and sale in markets outside the NE region to rest of India.

NERAMAC should become a hub of Agri-Horti sector in the region and help farmers to enhance their income as there is an abundance of fresh and exotic fruits, spices and other unique agro products like Black Rice, said Singh.

NERAMAC’s turnover has increased from Rs 2 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 20 crore in 2019-20. Singh optimistically asked them to achieve a target of Rs 200 crore in the next five years.

Secretary, Minister of DoNER, Dr Indrajit Singh, Secretary NEC, Sh. Moses K Chalai, Chairman of NERAMAAC Saurabh Endley and other senior officials of the department attended the meeting through video conferencing.