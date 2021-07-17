Ahead of 10 Days Lockdown, Manipur Experiences Panic Buying And Long Queues

After the announcement of a 10-day COVID-19 lockdown across Manipur to begin from Sunday, many people in various parts of Imphal rushed to their local vegetable vendors, and shops resulting in panic buying.

Imphal also witnessed long queues at ATMs.

As per an order issued by the concerned district magistrate, only a few limited essential activities would be allowed during the curfew period.

This includes water and power services, movement of LPG distribution & goods trucks, police, telecom and internet services; activities related to agriculture and horticulture and garbage clearance activities.

Reports stated that petrol pumps and key govt departments will also continue functioning.

