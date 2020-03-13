Ahead of RS Polls; APCC appoints VP, GS

The Congress on Friday finalised office-bearers for its Assam unit by appointing 1 vice president and 4 general secretaries.

Congress lawmaker Wazed Ali Choudhury has been appointed as APCC Vice President. Among the new general secretaries appointed are Rupjyoti Kurmi, Roselina Tirkey, A.K Raseed Alam and Zakir Hussain Sikdar.

Ripun Bora, President Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has appointed the new office bearers of Assam PCC with immediate effect for the interest of the organization. They are requested to take over the charge immediately. The allocation of work to them will be notified separately, APCC General Secretary (org) Ranjan Bora said in a statement.