Ahead of Tokyo 2020, Hima moves to 200m from 400m

Assam sprinter Hima Das has moved to the 200m category from 400m for the upcoming season, thereby putting her chances of qualifying for an individual event at this year’s Tokyo Olympics in major doubt, as per reports.

Das will switch back to 400m only next season as she has missed on training due to illness during the back end of last year and won’t be physically ready for the longer distance. The 20-year-old had missed out on the World Championships after suffering a debilitating back injury and then struggled with a recurring fever.

Her personal best in 200m is 23.10 seconds but the Entry Standard for the Games has been set at 22.80 seconds.

Athletics Federation of India’s high-performance director Volker Herrmann said that she does not have the basic conditioning level she needs.

“If we put her into 400 metre competitions again there would be a lot of pressure. She is still young and we don’t want to rush anything,” Herrmann added.