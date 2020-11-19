NationalTop Stories

Ahmedabad Imposes Night Curfew Amid COVID-19 Surge

By Pratidin Bureau
The Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose a night curfew on the city as the number of coronavirus cases witnessed a surge. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in the city till further order starting from November 20. 

Amid a sudden spike in new cases during the festive season, officials said adequate number of beds have been made available for COVID-19 patients in city hospitals. Ahmedabad city has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of November. The city is now witnessing over 200 COVID-19 infections daily, the number was 125 to 130 daily cases a few months ago.

As many as 40 per cent beds in hospitals are still available for coronavirus patients, said Additional Chief Secretary, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed officer on special duty for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad city.

Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 220 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 46,022, the state health department said.

With five more deaths, the fatalities in the district rose to 1,949, the department said.

With 221 more recoveries, the number of patients who have been discharged from hospitals rose to 40,753, it said.

