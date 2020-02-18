NationalTop Stories

Ahmedabad Prepares for ‘Kem Chho Trump’

By Pratidin Bureau
31

During his visit to India, US President Donald Trump will participate in the 22 km roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 which will be the longest roadshow in the city for a visiting dignitary.

Trump will then pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram and will inaugurate Sardar Patel Stadium.

During his visit, 1lakh people are expected to be present in the stadium during the inauguration programme where he will also address a rally “Kem Chho Trump.”

The US President who is looking forward to his first India visit is likely to sign a trade deal with India.

