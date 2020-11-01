Top StoriesRegional

AHSEC Opens Form Fill-Up For HS Exams

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative
22

In a latest update, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Sunday announced the opening of the online form fill up on its portal for the upcoming Higher Secondary Examination in 2021.

The online portal for the form fill-up process has started from November 1 onwards. The last date of submission of the form is November 30 upto 5 PM.

Candidates can apply for the form fill up at https://www.ahsec.nic.in/c.nic.in/

AHSEC on October 8 (Thursday) proposed the Higher Secondary exams would be tentatively held last week of February of 2021.

Issuing a notice in the first week of October, the AHSEC stated the process of online form fill-up for all categories of examinees (such as Regular, Betterment Chance, Reappearance Scheme, Certain Subject, and other NIP candidates) will be open from November 1-30, 2020.

