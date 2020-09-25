AIIMS Director Reviews Health Condition of Tarun Gogoi

Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria reviewed the health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi through a video conference on Friday. The health condition of Gogoi has explained to Guleria by the medical team of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, health department principal secretary Samir K Sinha, Lok Sabha MP and Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi also attended the video conference.

Sarma said that the Director of AIIMS expressed satisfaction with the line of treatment of GMCH. He suggested some additional tests for Gogoi. He will also send a faculty from AIIMS to look after the former chief minister and if necessary he would be shifted to AIIMS.

Gogoi was shifted to the ICU of GMCH after his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital since August 26 after being detected with COVID-19 positive.