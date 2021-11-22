AIIMS Guwahati Construction To Be Complete Within 6 Months: Mansukh Mandaviya

Mandaviya reviewed the progress of AIIMS Guwahati construction works at IIT-Guwahati earlier and the Union Minister expressed his dissatisfaction at the not-so-speedy progress of works.

The construction works of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati will be completed within six months said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Addressing the media while on visit of the construction works of AIIMS-Guwahati at Changsari on the outskirts of Guwahati, the Union Minister said that the construction companies have been instructed to complete the work within six months.

Mandaviya reviewed the progress of AIIMS Guwahati construction works at IIT-Guwahati earlier and the Union Minister expressed his dissatisfaction at the not-so-speedy progress of works. The construction companies of the project were asked to speed up the work and complete it within the next six months.

Accompanied by the state Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Mr. Mandaviya went to the AIIMS Guwahati construction site. He was also accompanied by the officials from AIIMS Guwahati, IIT Guwahati, Health and Family Welfare Department, and Kamrup district administration.

He then asked the AIIMS Guwahati authority to recruit more faculties for the medical institution and further asked the state Health Minister to depute an IAS officer as the Deputy Director of AIIMS for the smooth progress of the work.

