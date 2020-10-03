AIIMS Panel Ruled Out Sushant Singh’s Murder, Says It Was Suicide

The panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports said that it was a case of suicide and the murder angle has been completely ruled out.

Dr. Gupta said that Sushant’s death is a case of suicide, murder completely ruled out.

According to a report of India Today, the panel of AIIMS doctors was re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20 percent viscera sample available with them. the forensic agencies have examined a laptop, two hard disks, a canon camera and two mobile phones.

The AIIMS panel had submitted their findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 29. The findings of the AIIMS medical board concurs with the findings of Cooper Hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy was conducted. Further, the circumstantial evidences also point it to be a case of suicide, with no foul play.

According to reports, the CBI will be continuing its probe from the angle of a suicide. The abetment to suicide angle will also be investigated. The CBI will probe every angle and if any evidence comes to light proving otherwise, Section 302 of the IPC, which is a murder charge, will be added.