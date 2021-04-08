Top StoriesNational

AIIMS Restricts Surgeries Amid Rise In COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
In view of the increasing spike in coronavirus cases across the country, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMS hospital will limit surgeries and perform only crucial ones from Saturday.

An order issued by hospital medical superintendent Dr. DK Sharma on Thursday stated, “It has been decided that OT services need to be curtailed in response to the heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower and material response for prevention and control of Covid-19 outbreak.”

India’s COVID-19 cases have soared triggering a second wave due to non-following safety protocols in much of the country.

With daily infections hitting a record 1.27 lakh on Thursday – the most in the world and the third day this week over 1 lakh – the third-hardest hit country is soaring past its mid-September peak of around 98,000 cases a day.

