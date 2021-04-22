Air India Cancels UK Flights From April 24

Air India has decided to cancel flights between India and the UK from April 24 to 30.

The decision was taken after Britain recently announced travel restrictions on non-UK and non-Irish citizens.

“Passengers who were to travel between India and UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by UK, flights from and to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April ’21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly,” an Air India’s statement read.

“Between 24th to 30th April ’21 we are in a process to schedule once a week flight to UK from Delhi & Mumbai. Information regarding the same will also be updated on our Website and Social Media Channels,” the statement added.

Presently, Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operate flights between the two countries.