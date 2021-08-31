Air India Chicago Flight Leaves Baggage Of 40 Passengers In Delhi

In an unusual incident, the national carrier Air India (AI) flew out from Delhi to Chicago (US) from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on August 29 without the baggage of 40 passengers.

As per reports, a passenger reported his luggage with the plane was not at Chicago airport because the airlines failed to load full baggage.

“AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times,” a Twitter handle Manmohan tweeted tagging Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Soon after, Aviation Minister took cognizance of a complaint on the tweet and asked the airline to investigate the complaint properly. “Air India please investigate and respond,” Scindia tweeted.

Meanwhile, Air India informed the complainant and initiated an inquiry against the baggage misplaced issues of the passengers.