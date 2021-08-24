Air India Flight Evacuates 78 Stranded People From Kabul

A special flight of Air India arrived on Tuesday morning with 78 stranded persons from Kabul, including 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus.

As per a report from leading daily, the passengers brought three Shri Guru Granth Sahib from various Gurudwaras in Afghanistan.

A special flight of Air India, enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals.

The report stated that the travellers were evacuated on Monday from Kabul in an Indian Air Force flight and spent the night at Dushanbe before being airlifted in a special Air India flight.

The Sikh Holy books were received at the Delhi airport by Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

One of the civil society activists, Puneet Singh Chandhoke, who has been coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the persons bringing the Sikh holy books would be taken in a procession to Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in the capital’s Mahavir Nagar.

Sikh Holy books being carried to Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara

“Prominent New York-based entrepreneur Mandeep Singh Sobti and Paramjeet Singh Anand through their Sobti Foundation have undertaken the lifetime rehabilitation of these displaced Afghan nationals in coordination and guidance of Government of India,” Mr. Chandhoke added.

The report stated that India is likely to operate a few more flights to evacuate Afghan and stranded Indian citizens in the coming days, said Mr. Chandhoke. Kabul continued to remain tense with hundreds of people pouring in from various parts of Afghanistan at the airport which remains under the control of the U.S. forces.