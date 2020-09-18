Air India Flights Suspension Revoked In Dubai

Air India on Friday evening confirmed that all their express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule from September 19.

“All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule w.e.f tomorrow,” the carrier tweeted.

All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule w.e.f tomorrow, September 19,2020.@HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @cgidubai pic.twitter.com/mFrvJHzv1w — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) September 18, 2020

The Dubai Civil Aviation earlier on Friday morning temporarily suspended Air India Flight operations in Dubai for 15 days citing the case of two covid positive passengers who travelled to Dubai on two different flights.

The UAE government had specified earlier this year that any passenger travelling to emirates will have to carry a Covid-negative certificate dated 96 hours prior to the journey.

Air India Express had confirmed that it received a suspension notice from DCAA dated September 17.

The suspension has now been reportedly revoked.