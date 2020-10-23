Air India To Operate Delhi-Wuhan Flight On October 30

Air India is set to commence its first flight to Wuhan on October 30 after the pandemic broke out. The city, where coronavirus was initially detected, has been officially declared safe from the virus in June with all curbs lifted.

According to the Indian Embassy in Beijing, A Vande Mataram Mission (VBN) flight will be operated on the Delhi-Wuhan sector on October 30.

This will be the sixth VBM flight to help Indians stranded in both countries to travel to their destinations.

Previously, the flight was initially set for Delhi-Guangzhou on October 23 but was cancelled and postponed to October 30 from Delhi to Wuhan instead.

India operated three flights to Wuhan to airlift Indians stranded in the city when the virus was at its peak in February this year.

Air India has operated five VBM flights so far to help Indians stranded in both countries to travel to their destinations.