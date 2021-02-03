Air Marshal Takes Charge As Chief Of Southern Air Command

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh took charge as the new commander in chief of the Southern Air Command. A guard of honour was presented to the Air Marshal on taking over Command.

Singh has commanded various frontline air bases besides the IAF peacekeeping contingent in Bukavu in Congo.

Spokesperson of Defence, Trivandrum in the Official twitter handle, said, “Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vir Chakra, Vishisht Seva Medal took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Southern Air Command (SAC), Aakkulam,Tvm. An impressive guard of honour presented to the Air Marshal on taking over the Command.”

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College Wellington and Joint Forces Staff College in the US, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982, as a helicopter pilot. He was serving as the director-general of inspection and safety at the Air headquarters before he took charge of the Southern Command in Thiruvananthapuram, NDTV reported.

The Air Officer has been the recipient of presidential awards, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vir Chakra and Vishisht Seva Medal.