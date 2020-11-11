Air Pollution in Delhi continues to be Severe

The air pollution in Delhi continues to be in ‘severe’ category with most areas in the national capital reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 400 though there is a slight improvement in the air on Wednesday than on Tuesday.

The visibility in the city has reduced considerable due to the smog and haziness.

The AQI level in Anand Vihar was recorded at 402, in Nehru Nagar at 400, in Wazirpur at 466, in RK Puram at 394, in Patparganj 369 and in Dilshad Garden 370, as per CPCB data.

While the national capital region like Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad too have been choking with pollution in ‘very poor’ category and AQI levels at 390, 402 and 355, respectively.

On Tuesday morning, Delhiites had woken up to extremely polluted air as the AQI was measured to be in the `severe` category, with overall Air Quality Index at 761, said the India Meteorogical Department (IMD).

The dominant pollutant was PM10 and the visibility in the city was reduced to 192 meters at 9 AM on Tuesday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.