Air Pollution Soars In Guwahati Post Diwali

A day after Diwali celebrations, Guwahati residents woke up to deteriorating air quality in the city on Sunday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Railway Colony recorded at 173.

The AQI for Prominent Pollutant is PM 2.5 which stood at 173 on Sunday at 9 AM, PM 2 at 106 on Saturday morning at 9 AM, and PM 10 at 147 by Saturday night at 10 PM, all in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the data published by the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate.

This data comes as an alert to the locals as many did burst firecrackers in violation of the complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Assam’s capital city by the state government on directions of the National Green Tribunal.