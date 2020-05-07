AIR To Conduct Classes for HS Students: AHSEC

The All India Radio (AIR) will conduct classes for higher secondary students through radio from May 8 (Friday). This was informed by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Wednesday.

The AIR will conduct classes for one hour on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM to 12 Noon.

Earlier, the council started online classes for HS 2nd year students from April 24 amidst the ongoing lockdown. The online classes for Business Studies, Accountancy, and Economics have been started and the videos of online classes have been uploaded in https://YouTube.com/c/EduAid.

Further, the classes for Business studies have also been conducted from Monday to Saturday, Accountancy on Monday and Thursday, whereas classes for Economics will be held on Tuesday and Friday at 7 pm.