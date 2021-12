Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama papers case.

The actor may appear before the probe agency today. The agency wants to question her over allegations of stashing wealth abroad.

Aishwarya Rai had been summoned earlier too for questioning, but she had sought time twice before, said reports.

