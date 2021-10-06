AIUDF Announces Name Of 2 Candidates For Bypolls

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AIUDF Candidates
File Image

The opposition party from Assam, AIUDF on Wednesday announced the names of candidates for by-elections to two assembly seats in Assam.

The Badruddin Ajmal-led party named Jubbar Ali for the Bhabanipur constituency and Khairul Anam Khandakar for the Gossaigaon seat, said reports.

The by-election in Gossaigaon was necessitated due to the death of sitting UPPL MLA Majendra Narzary, while the AIUDF incumbent in Bhabanipur, Phanidhar Talukdar, joined the BJP.

Related News

Nobel Prize For Chemistry To Duo For New Way To Make…

Delhi CM Kejriwal Slams Modi Govt Over Lakhimpur Kheri…

Nagaland: UDA hails Centre’s Steps on Naga Issue

Rajkanya Baruah Re-arrested

Talukdar has been given a ticket by the BJP to seek fresh a mandate in the Bhabanipur seat. 

You might also like
National

India and Seychelles ink six agreements in several fields

Assam

Chandubi Festival begins

Assam

Assam Reports 97 COVID Cases, 90 Discharged

Top Stories

50% of COVID-19 deaths are people above 60 years

National

CAA: Educational Institutions In Delhi To Remain Closed Today

National

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Special Fund Set Up To Modernise Agri-Infra: PM Modi