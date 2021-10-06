AIUDF Announces Name Of 2 Candidates For Bypolls

The opposition party from Assam, AIUDF on Wednesday announced the names of candidates for by-elections to two assembly seats in Assam.

The Badruddin Ajmal-led party named Jubbar Ali for the Bhabanipur constituency and Khairul Anam Khandakar for the Gossaigaon seat, said reports.

The by-election in Gossaigaon was necessitated due to the death of sitting UPPL MLA Majendra Narzary, while the AIUDF incumbent in Bhabanipur, Phanidhar Talukdar, joined the BJP.

Talukdar has been given a ticket by the BJP to seek fresh a mandate in the Bhabanipur seat.