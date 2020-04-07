AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Arrested

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Arrested
1

Nagaon Police had arrested Aminul Islam, the AIUDF MLA of Dhing Constituency in the allegation for the controversial comments regarding the isolation wards of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, Islam commented that “the isolation wards are more terrible than the detention camps. It’s nothing but a conspiracy only. The people, who are there in the wards, are well and fit.”

It may be stated that Nagaon police have already detained him for interrogation on Monday night.

Further details awaited.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Guwahati Police bars Pravin Togadia from public events in city

Regional

“ATMs in all tea gardens”: A ‘mockery’

Regional

LS polls: Assam Congress to bring new faces

Top Stories

ISIS releases ‘coming soon’ poster in Bengali

Regional

North East Farm and Food Tech 2018 kick starts in Guwahati

Sports

IPL 2019 to kick off from March 23

Comments
Loading...