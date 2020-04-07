AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Arrested

Nagaon Police had arrested Aminul Islam, the AIUDF MLA of Dhing Constituency in the allegation for the controversial comments regarding the isolation wards of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, Islam commented that “the isolation wards are more terrible than the detention camps. It’s nothing but a conspiracy only. The people, who are there in the wards, are well and fit.”

It may be stated that Nagaon police have already detained him for interrogation on Monday night.

Further details awaited.