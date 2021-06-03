AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain Tests Positive for COVID-19

AIUDF MLA from Chenga constituency Ashraful Hussain tested positive for COVID-19. He has been detected with the virus on Wednesday.

Notably, the MLA has been vaccinated on May 29. 27-years-old Ashraful Hussain is the youngest MLA in the Assam Assembly.

He had won from Chenga constituency in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections. Earlier, this year two Assam MLAs have already lost their lives to COVID-19.

BPF MLA – Majendra Narzary and UPPL MLA – Leho Ram Boro had succumbed to COVID-19.

Both deceased MLAs were from constituencies under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

It may be mentioned that Assam on Wednesday recorded 4,178 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 51,061. The state positivity rate is 4.06 per cent.

61 Covid related deaths were reported, while, 4,389 cured patients were discharged yesterday.

Of the new cases, Tinsukia reported the highest infections of with 415 cases, followed by Kamrup Metro at 383, Dibrugarh at 313, and Nagaon at 294.

1,02,922 Covid cases were conducted yesterday.

The total recoveries have touched 3,64,191 cases with 86.70 per cent recovery rate.

The district wise deaths are: Karbi Anglong (5), Cachar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Sonitpur, Tinsukia at 4 each, Sivasagar, Udalguri at 2 each, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Morigaon at 2 each, and Charaideo, Chirang, Golaghat, and South Salmara at one each.

The total deaths are 3,477 with 0.83 per cent death rate.

The overall tally is 4,20,076.

ALSO READ: Covid Assam: 4,178 New Cases, 61 Deaths