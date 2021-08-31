AIUDF MLA Phani Talukdar Officially Resigns From Party, Likely To Join BJP Tomorrow

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
talukdar

AIUDF MLA from Bhabanipur constituency Phani Talukdar has officially resigned from the primary membership of the party on Tuesday.

He is likely to join the BJP tomorrow (September 1), sources said.

In a letter to the President of AIUDF party, he wrote, “…..I am herewith resigning from the post of Secretary, AIUDF Legislative party with effect from today. In addition I am also withdrawn my Primary Membership of AIUDF party in the larger interest of the people of my constituency and the people of Assam.”

Related News

Uttarakhand Reports 1st Case of AY.12 Sub-Lineage of Delta…

Mizoram: 45 Per 1000 People Infected with COVID-19

Assam: Ganja Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Gossaigaon

Rajasthan: 12 Killed in Road Accident in Nagaur District

“….any acts done by me henceforth shall in no way be as a Member of AIUDF party,” the letter further added.

Currently, a total of five seats – Mariani, Thowra, Majuli, Gossaigaon and Tamulpur – are currently lying vacant.

With Talukdar’s resignation, the figure has gone up to six.

You might also like
Top Stories

#74thIndependenceDay: PM Narendra Modi’s Address | Highlights

Assam

“We’ll revive CAB if voted to power again”- Amit Shah

Guwahati News

GMC Seized 1 quintal of Meat from unauthorized Seller During an Operation

Sports

Assam batsmen could not even play 29 overs on Day 1; Rajasthan on top

Assam

Assam Police Reshuffle: Harmeet Singh Takes Over As New Guwahati CP

Top Stories

I-T Dept Raids Properties Of Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu