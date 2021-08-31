AIUDF MLA Phani Talukdar Officially Resigns From Party, Likely To Join BJP Tomorrow

AIUDF MLA from Bhabanipur constituency Phani Talukdar has officially resigned from the primary membership of the party on Tuesday.

He is likely to join the BJP tomorrow (September 1), sources said.

In a letter to the President of AIUDF party, he wrote, “…..I am herewith resigning from the post of Secretary, AIUDF Legislative party with effect from today. In addition I am also withdrawn my Primary Membership of AIUDF party in the larger interest of the people of my constituency and the people of Assam.”

“….any acts done by me henceforth shall in no way be as a Member of AIUDF party,” the letter further added.

Currently, a total of five seats – Mariani, Thowra, Majuli, Gossaigaon and Tamulpur – are currently lying vacant.

With Talukdar’s resignation, the figure has gone up to six.