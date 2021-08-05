AIUDF MLA Phanidhar Talukdar Likely to Join BJP on August 21

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA of Bhabanipur constituency, Phanidhar Talukdar is likely to join BJP on August 21.

Speculations are rife that the AIUDF MLA who earlier denied joining the saffron party will follow the same footsteps of two Congress MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain who recently joined BJP.

After reports of his possible shifting of the party came out in the media, he denied any such possibility and clarified before the media that he had not taken any decision to join the BJP.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Talukdar contacted him several times and showed his willingness to join the party by last week of August.

Bhabanipur Assembly falls under the newly-created Bajali district of Assam.

It shares a border with Bhutan.

While talking to the media Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita in July told the media that Phanidhar Talukdar would join the BJP towards the end of next month.

However, the AIUDF is yet to make any statement regarding the matter.

Two-time Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain joined the BJP on Sunday.

He became the second MLA of Assam to switch sides in a month.

Borgohain won the 2021 Assembly elections from the Thowra seat in Sivasagar district and resigned from the Congress citing “internal differences.”

In June, Mariyani MLA and prominent Congress leader from the tea garden community Rupjyoti Kurmi joined the BJP.

