AIUDF MLAs Kept in Safe Place to Prevent Horse Trading: Ajmal

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has reportedly decided to send all its candidates outside the state by a chartered plane ahead of the counting of votes of Assam Assembly elections.

Confessing about the possibility of horse trading, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said that this has been done to close the horse trading trend. “All the MLAs have been kept in safe place,” said Ajmal claiming that the alliance will form the next government in the state.

According to reports, as many as 18 candidates including 3 sitting MLAs contesting the assembly polls left Guwahati early on Friday morning.

As a preventive measure, the AIUDF candidates will be provided separate mobile phones so that they cannot be contacted by others and the talks are contained among party leaders.

According to reports, while many of the candidates will be accompanied by their families, while some other candidates will go alone.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Congress is also gearing up to send its candidates outside the state. All these candidates are likely to return to the state on May 2, the day of the counting of votes.