AIUDF MLA’s Statement on Donating Land for Kamakhya Temple By Aurangzeb Triggers Controversy

Controversy triggered after AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam claimed that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had donated lands for Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Devalaya situated in Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

The AIUDF MLA of Dhing assembly constituency said that the Mughal emperor had actually donated land for the Kamakhya Temple located atop the Nilachal Hills in the state capital.

“Aurangzeb had donated lands to several hundred of temples in India, he donated 178 hectares of land to the Jangamwadi temple in Varanasi. Aurangzeb’s land grant to the Kamakhya temple is still on display at the British Museum,” the AIUDF MLA claimed.

Reacting to the AIUDF MLA’s controversial comment, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will not tolerate such statements.

“MLA Sherman Ali was in jail for making controversial remarks. If he makes such statements again, Aminul Islam will have to go to jail too. Under my government, statements against our civilization and culture will not be tolerated,’’ the Chief Minister said.

He further said, “If he (Aminul) wants to stay outside, then he can talk economics and even criticize us. No one should drag Kamakhya, Sankardev, Buddha, Mahavir Jain and even Prophet Mohammad.”

Meanwhile, countering back to the Assam Chief Minister, Aminul Islam said that Maheswar Neog’s Pavitra Assam book says one of Aurangzeb’s officials had issued such a decree. “Instead of threatening me, CM should threaten Asam Sahitya Sabha for publishing a wrong book,” he said.

“Secularism existed during the rule of thousands of rulers, irrespective of their religion. So these statements of Assam’s CM, about how we only got secularism after independence & how Muslims entered the country only 300 years back, are wrong,” the AIUDF MLA stated.

