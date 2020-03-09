AIUDF Proposed Priyanka’s name for 3rd RS Seat

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora on Monday said that Priyanka Gandhi could be the party candidate for the third seat of Rajya Sabha.

The name of Priyanka Gandhi has been proposed by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). “Whether Priyanka Gandhi will be the candidate or not will depend on the decision of the high command and on the desire of Priyanka Gandhi,” said Bora.

The Congress further stated that they will contest in 21 seats in the BTC election. It has been instructed to form the party panel by March 15.

The party panel will be prepared under the leadership of Ajanta Neog, Wajed Ali Choudhury, and Ilias Ali.