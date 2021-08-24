AIUDF Questions On The Necessity Of Jan Ashirwad Yatra Amid Covid-19

AIUDF MLA Dr. Hafiz Rafikul Islam on Tuesday questioned on the necessity of Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Assam amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expressing his oppose towards the government and BJP party on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Rafikul Islam said, all opposition party members must stand together with the people at this moment of pandemic and question the government.

While asked on the resignation of Fani Talukdar and joining BJP, the MLA said that no such rumours have spread. He also hoped that Fani Talukdar do not get into the trap of anyone in the upcoming days.

The AIUDF MLA Hafiz Rafikul Islam said that the party will never accept friendship with countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan or China.

“These countries work against India. I hope no one falls into the trap of those people,” said Rafikul Islam.

Earlier, an AIUDF party general secretary Fazlul Karim Qasimi was arrested by police for his pro-taliban statement. He was also suspended from the AIUDF party for his unacceptable statement for the Taliban.



Qasimi was among 15 people picked up from the state since Friday after CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the police to start a crackdown on alleged Taliban supporters “without fear and favour”.

