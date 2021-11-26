AIUDF Stages Protest Over Elimination of Language Paper in APSC Exam

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has staged a protest in front of the main entrance of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dispur against the decision of the state cabinet on APSC exam.

The protest has been observed in the presence of three AIUDF MLAs- Rafikul Islam, Aminul Islam and Ashraful Hussain.

The BJP government has first insulted the culture and language of Assam by bringing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and now they have removed the language paper in APSC exam.

Protesting at the Assam Legislative Assembly, the AIUDF MLAs said that the government has used Pradip Dutta Rai in Barak valley to insult the Assamese language. The government has unveiled its own banner.

They further alleged that the BJP government has tried to establish Hindutva by destroying the regional identity.

