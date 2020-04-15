AIUDF Supports Extension of Lockdown

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal supported the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Supporting the move of the Centre, Ajmal said that the common public, political parties and other organizations should follow the rules and regulations of the government in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dhubri MP also urged the central and state governments to bring back the stranded people outside the state and abroad to their respective homeland and should also provide essential commodities to the people who are in need in this hour of crisis.

He also urged the people to maintain social distance and abide by the instructions of the Centre to be issued on Wednesday so that they could prevent the spread of the deadly infection.