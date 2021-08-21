AIUDF Suspends Fazlul Karim From General Secretary Post

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended their general secretary on Saturday.

AIUDF, a regional political party from Assam had Fazlul Karim Qasimi as their general secretary until today when the said one had been put under suspension.

Fazlul Karim Qasimi was arrested by the police today for his controversial post on Facebook.

The information has been shared by the party vice president Awal Majid on Saturday.

It may also be mentioned that Assam police had arrested 13 more people across the state for their alleged social media posts supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The arrests have been made since Friday night and the accused have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC, police informed.