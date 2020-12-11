AIUDF To Take Legal Action Against Himanta, Pijush

A team of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Friday called on Assam Home Secretary urging to lodge a case against state ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pijush Hazarika.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Ajmal Foundation owned by AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal receive funds from NGO’s who have link with Pakistan based terrorists groups.

He also said that there is a particular community, who was trying to kill Assamese community by mixing chemicals in vegetables.

AIUDF demanded immediate withdrawal of the two ministers from the ministry.