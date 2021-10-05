AIUDF writes to President, calls for rehab of evicted families

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to instruct the state government to rehabilitate the families who have been ‘inhumanly’ evicted. More than 1000 families have been evicted in Assam’s Darrang district with no arrangements in place.

The eviction drive in Darrang’s greater Dhalpur area on 23 September turned violent when the evicted people resisted till any assurances of rehabilitation were given. The violence culminated in the death of 2 and 20 others including 9 policemen were left injured.

Ajmal wrote to the Presindent urging him to interfere on humanitarian grounds and instruct the state government to stop the eviction immediately and rehabilitate those who have been evicted by giving them lands.

The MP from Dhubri in his memorandum said, “We urged to provide adequate compensation to the injured and families of persons killed and to provide IDP (internally displaced person) certificates to the eroded and landless persons. A high-level judicial inquiry should be conducted on the violence. f the process of eviction without any alternative arrangement continues, it may cause social instability in the state of Assam.”

The AIUDF president said that the evicted people are facing a lack of food and drinking water, adding that the children are most affected. He also said in his memorandum that despite being Indian citizens, a linguistic minority has been targeted by the Assam government in the char lands and other unused government lands, without any alternative arrangement for rehabilitation.



ALSO READ: Assam: Hajo Police Detains 5 TET Teachers In Job Scam