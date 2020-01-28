AIWT To Provide 4 Special Ferries for Spectators of Asom Sahitya Sabha

For the upcoming 75th biennial session of Asom Sahitya Sabha, the Assam Inland Water Transport (AIWT) is also ready to welcome the spectators not only through roadways but also by riverways.

The AIWT has come up with four ferries so that the spectators from across the state could visit the Sahitya Sabha’s biennial session without any difficulty.

The 75th biennial session of Asom Sahitya Sabha will be held with a four-day program starting from February 1 to February 4, at Sualkuchi, the silk village of Assam.

As per reports, the river transport will connect Palasbari, Mirza, Chaygaon region to the North Kamrup region and the four ships will provide day and night service to the spectators.

The People of Sualkuchi has geared up to welcome the literary scholars and spectators for the upcoming Sahitya Sabha’s biennial session.