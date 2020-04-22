Aizawl Battalion extends Covid help in Myanmar border

The Aizawl Battalion has continued to extend COVID help to the jawans as well as villagers living in the remote Mizoram-Myanmar border.

According to a communiqué of the Aizwal Battalion, under the aegis of 23 Sect AR has been constantly providing assistance to various VLTFs and IRB personnel who are deployed alongside their detachments on Indo Myanmar Border as also in the hinterland.

The Assam Rifles Company at Mimbung today in an effort to assist the Village Level Task Force(VLTF)s distributed ration and mosquito repellent.

In another event, personnel of 5 India Reserve Battalion(IRB) deployed near Iron bridge on the Tuivai river along the Manipur-Mizoram border received essential commodities from the Assam Rifles Company at Ngopa. The gesture of the Assam Rifles was very well received and appreciated by the IRB personnel and VLTFs as such assistance empowers them to execute their t